Donegal Insurance celebrates Lancaster EMS crews with a pizza party

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of the 46th annual National EMS Week, May 16 – 22, Donegal Insurance Group is providing 100 meals to the staff of Lancaster EMS.

On Tuesday, May 18, Venice Pizza & Pasta restaurant is preparing meals, which will be taken to Lancaster EMS stations throughout the county for the staff to enjoy.

“For well over a year Lancaster EMS crews have been on the front line of the pandemic,” said Jason Bugg, Donegal’s Manager of Corporate Communications. “Donegal appreciates their commitment to our community and is pleased to provide these meals.”

C. Robert May, Lancaster EMS Executive Director, expressed how blessed the Lancaster EMS crew is for Donegal Insurance’s leadership and employees.

“Donegal Insurance Group leadership and employees have been exceptional supporters of first responders since the beginning of the Pandemic,” said May.

Donegal Insurance has been in the insurance business, providing both personal and commercial insurance products across several regions, for more than 130 years.

“On behalf of the entire staff at Lancaster EMS, we are extremely grateful to Donegal Insurance Group for their strong community support and commitment to our EMS agency,” said Maris Seubert, Lancaster EMS Director of Marketing and Development.