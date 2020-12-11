Downtown businesses hope to boost local sales with ‘Lancaster Shops Late’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster businesses are hoping to get a boost by staying open late on Thursday evening by taking part in “Lancaster Shops Late.”

Due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses have taken a big hit.

The owner of Nicole Taylor Boutique says by staying open late, she’s hoping her story on North Queen Street can see sales that will carry her through the next few months.

“Shop small and dine small, it’s very important at this time if you want to continue to see us be here in Lancaster and when I saw us I mean all of the small businesses in Lancaster,” Taylor said.

Many businesses in Lancaster city are offering discounts to bring in shoppers during the “Lancaster Shops Late” initiative.