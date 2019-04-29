Dozens of fish found dead at popular fly fishing spot

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two state agencies and multiple local conservation groups want to know how dozens of fish died at a popular spot for fly fishing in Lancaster County.

The dead fish were found in Donegal Creek in East Donegal Township

“That was my first and hopefully last time I ever see something like that,” Bill Nolan, said about seeing the fish. “It was shocking and disturbing.”

Nolan, the vice president of Donegal Trout Unlimited, saw the fish shortly after they were discovered on Sunday. Members of the conservation group alerted the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission about the situation.

A spokesman for the commission said among the dead were 30 trout which had been stocked in recent weeks by the Fish and Boat Commission. Nolan said he counted at least 100 dead fish.

“We started taking photos of everything and I would say in a half-mile stretch we saw over 100 dead fish,” he said.

It’s unclear what caused the fish to die, but the Department of Environmental Protection was at the scene on Monday to collect samples of chemicals used by local farmers.

Nolan said they have worked for years to preserve the fish.

“It’s a setback not only for us but for everyone in Lancaster County as far as clean water goes,” he said.