Drag racer gets prison for teen’s hit-run death

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:

Kristopher Martinez-Roman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 19 years in prison for a drag racing hit-and-run crash that killed a J.P. McCaskey High School student last year.

Kristopher Martinez-Roman, 24, was ordered jailed for six to 19 years and ordered to pay $182,317 in funeral costs and medical bills at his sentencing Monday, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Martinez-Roman was driving about 65 mph when he ran a red light at the intersection of East King and Franklin streets on the evening of May 24, 2018. His SUV broadsided a car driven by Isaia Candelario Batista, a junior at the high school who would have turned 17 years old the day after he died.

Another McCaskey junior in Candelario’s car sustained a fractured skull, fractured pelvis, ruptured aorta, and other injuries.

East King has a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

Martinez-Roman fled the scene and went to Florida where he was arrested weeks later.

His license had been suspended since 2014 due to convictions of DUI and other offenses including a prior hit-and-run and was to remain suspended until 2025, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty in June to homicide by vehicle and five other felony charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss