Drag racer gets prison for teen’s hit-run death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 19 years in prison for a drag racing hit-and-run crash that killed a J.P. McCaskey High School student last year.

Kristopher Martinez-Roman, 24, was ordered jailed for six to 19 years and ordered to pay $182,317 in funeral costs and medical bills at his sentencing Monday, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Martinez-Roman was driving about 65 mph when he ran a red light at the intersection of East King and Franklin streets on the evening of May 24, 2018. His SUV broadsided a car driven by Isaia Candelario Batista, a junior at the high school who would have turned 17 years old the day after he died.

Another McCaskey junior in Candelario’s car sustained a fractured skull, fractured pelvis, ruptured aorta, and other injuries.

East King has a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

Martinez-Roman fled the scene and went to Florida where he was arrested weeks later.

His license had been suspended since 2014 due to convictions of DUI and other offenses including a prior hit-and-run and was to remain suspended until 2025, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty in June to homicide by vehicle and five other felony charges.