Drive-thru COVID testing site reopens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With COVID-19 cases still surging, a lot of frustrated people in the Midstate are struggling to get tested, but some good news is here, now that Lancaster is re-opening a former drive-thru testing site, where you can pull up and drive right in.

“All the testing is done inside the car. Your car and staff and community residents are protected from the elements. The testing is done inside the bay,” Mary Dorman, health promotions specialist at Lancaster General Health said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

No waiting outside and no standing in lines. Several hundred are expected to be tested each day at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim, and it comes at a time when omicron is spreading rampantly through the community.

“People are concerned and they’re experiencing symptoms and they want to know is this a cold I’m experiencing or is this Covid,” Dorman said.

All across the country, many are facing similar challenges.

“Anything we can do as a community and as a county to come together and increase access is a good thing,” she added.