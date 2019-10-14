Driver arrested for DUI after crash into police car

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is charged with DUI and a firearms offense after authorities say he crashed into a police vehicle.

Stephen T. Kranch, 42, was following a marked Manheim Township police vehicle early Thursday. He collided with the side of the vehicle as the officer was arriving to assist with another traffic stop in the 1900 block of Lititz Pike.

The crash caused damage to both vehicles, but no one was injured.

Police said Kranch showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages. He also told officers he was armed with a handgun.

Officers searched him and found a fully-loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband. A check of his permit to carry revealed that it had been revoked, police said in a news release.

Kranch was arrested and chemical testing yielded a blood-alcohol content f 0.118%, police said.

