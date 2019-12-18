Driver charged for fatal DUI crash in East Lampeter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey man was under the influence of cocaine and marijuana when he crashed and killed a passenger in East Lampeter Township, police said.

Juan C. Marrero Jr., 25, of Newark, was charged Tuesday with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and related offenses.

Police said Marrero on Oct. 4 was driving his 2003 Infiniti G35 at a high rate of speed on Lincoln Highway East. At the intersection of Chateau Hill, he crossed the center turn lane and the opposing lane and then struck a sidewalk and became airborne.

The car overturned after striking a utility pole and concrete pillar, landing on top of two passengers who had been ejected.

B’neisha Thompson, 22, also of Newark, died at the scene. A juvenile passenger was treated at a burn center for injuries caused by the hot temperatures of the car’s undercarriage.

Marrero also sustained serious injuries. He is free on unsecured bail and faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 27.