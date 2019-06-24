Driver charged for pedestrian struck in crosswalk

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Lampeter Township woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in a Lancaster crosswalk last week.

Ieesha Artis, 28, surrendered to authorities on Friday and is charged with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving injury or death and duty or give information and render aid. She also faces three summary counts including driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Artis is accused of striking a woman while turning left from North Queen to West James Street on the afternoon of June 17. The pedestrian was in the marked crosswalk and had the proper walk signal to proceed through the intersection, police said.

The pedestrian suffered a concussion and a cut to the side of her head, and also had numerous scrapes to her right arm and right side.