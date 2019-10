EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – No students were injured in a crash involving their school van Thursday morning, police said.

Ephrata police said 66-year-old Gary Burkholder, of Akron, pulled into the van’s path at Pointview Avenue and Parkview Heights Road around 6:45 a.m.

Several students were in the van. Burkholder and the van driver also escaped injury.

Burkholder will be cited for failing to yield right of way, police said.