Driver cited after fatal crash involving bicyclist in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have filed a traffic citation against a driver involved in a crash that caused fatal injuries to a bicyclist last month.

Joshua A. Tshudy, 38, of Lititz, was cited for a violation of the vehicle code entitled vehicle turning left. Investigators determined he failed to yield the right-of-way to 73-year-old Sarah Christine Mummert, police said.

Tshudy was driving a Volkswagen that collided with Mummert’s bicycle on Route 501 on the afternoon of Sept. 7.

Mummert was traveling west on East Second Avenue and attempted to cross Route 501 onto West Second Avenue. Tshudy turning left onto Route 501 from West Second Avenue when the bicycle struck the passenger side of the Volkswagen, police said.

Both had a green light.

