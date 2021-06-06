Driver dead after single-car accident in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened early Sunday morning in West Cocalico Township.

The accident occurred on Pa. Route 897 south of the intersection at Sportsman Road. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates a silver Chevrolet Silverado lost control as it went through a sharp left turn, where it later struck a utility pole, skidded off the road, and flipped onto its side.

Police say a 28-year-old man, of Adamstown, was unresponsive and died on the scene.

Ephrata Police shut the road down to investigate for several hours after the crash.