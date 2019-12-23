Driver for Plain community gets probation for corruption of minors

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Martic Township man will serve five years on probation regarding his lewd behavior toward a 15-year-old boy.

Karl A. Weeks, 69, recently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor corruption of minors in exchange for the sentence, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said.

He is prohibited from having contact with unsupervised minors during his probation.

Authorities said the victim reported Weeks had been asking him “inappropriate questions.” They said Weeks, a driver for members of the Plain community, had asked to “fold” the front of the boy’s pants and to see the boy’s genitals.

Weeks also photographed the boy with his shirt off, the victim reported.