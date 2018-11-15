Drivers slipping, sliding as snow covers Lancaster County roads

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - People in Lancaster County are getting their first taste of wintry weather this season.

Snow began falling Thursday morning, while rain and sleet were expected later in the day.

ABC27 meteorologists say the snow will begin mixing with sleet this afternoon then change to freezing rain and plain rain during the evening commute.

PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways.

