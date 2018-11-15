Lancaster

Drivers slipping, sliding as snow covers Lancaster County roads

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 01:40 PM EST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 01:40 PM EST

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - People in Lancaster County are getting their first taste of wintry weather this season.

Snow began falling Thursday morning, while rain and sleet were expected later in the day.

ABC27 meteorologists say the snow will begin mixing with sleet this afternoon then change to freezing rain and plain rain during the evening commute. 

Get the full forecast at https://www.abc27.com/weather.

PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways.

If you have to drive, remember to turn on your headlights and check traffic conditions before you go at https://www.abc27.com/traffic.

