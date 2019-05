Drone video reveals storm damage in Lancaster County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (JND Aerial LLC, jndaerial.com) [ + - ] Video

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) - Video recorded with a drone reveals a trail of damage caused when Sunday's strong thunderstorms blew through Lancaster County.

The video taken Monday near Denver by JND Aerial, LLC shows debris pulling down utility lines and a number of downed trees and wires.

About a dozen trees were uprooted on the property of a farmhouse that appears to have damage to its roof.