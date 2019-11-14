Drug dealer jailed for selling fentanyl that killed a woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years for selling heroin bags that were found to have contained pure fentanyl to a woman who fatally overdosed.

James Wueschinski, 27, recently pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death, regarding the July 22, 2018, overdose death of a West Lampeter Township woman.

Officials say Wueschinski will serve 5 to 15 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement.

Police and prosecutors determined Wueschinski was dealing for profit. They say Wueschinski was selling on a Lancaster city block at the time of the transaction that led to the woman’s death in her home on Hollinger Road.

Officials say there was no personal relationship between Wueschinski and the victim.

The investigation involved a witness who was with the victim during the purchase of heroin from Wueschinski. Police also had cellphone evidence, including a text message Wueschinski sent indicating he sold to the victim.

Wueschinski was ordered to pay $6,358 restitution regarding funeral costs.