Drug task force arrests alleged drug dealer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Larry Mills, a 38-year-old man from Philadelphia who was reportedly residing in Lancaster City, was arrested on Oct. 8 after being found in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, according to a CRIMEWATCH post from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Mills was arrested after a traffic stop on Stonemill Road in Manor Township. He had in his possession approximately 18 grams of cocaine, 32 bags of fentanyl, 10 grams of marijuana, a digital gram scale, $1,600, and 11 suboxone films.

Mills bit a Manor Township police officer on the wrist and was tased after he initially cooperated with officers during the traffic stop. He and the officer were both evaluated and released from a local hospital.

Mills is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count each of aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.