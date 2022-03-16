LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lititz has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Anthony Dwayne Kashner, 39, from the 2100 block of Main Street sold meth and marijuana to undercover officers on multiple occasions while the investigation into him was ongoing.

The Drug Task Force excited search warrants on two dates. The first one occurred on Feb. 17, 2021, when the following drugs were confiscated.

22.6 grams of fentanyl

281 grams of meth

164 grams of marijuana

12.75 grams of ecstasy

249 grams of THC vape carts

6.26 grams of cocaine Paraphernalia

The second warrant took place on Feb 17. 2022, where the following drugs were confiscated.

37.5 grams of meth

One gram of fentanyl

30 grams of marijuana

Paraphernalia

The street value of the fentanyl and meth totaled over $20,000.

Kashner was arraigned and bail was set at $100,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison.