Drunk-driver injures one in head-on collision in West Cocalico Twp

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A head-on collision involving an intoxicated driver left one injured Late Tuesday night in West Cocalico Twp.

The Ephrata Police responded to the scene near the intersection of W. Rt. 897 and Peartown Road, West Cocalico Twp where they discovered a heavily damaged Chrysler PT Cruiser sitting in the westbound lane of W. Rt. 897 near Peartown Road and a 66-year-old woman entrapped inside the vehicle.

A witness stated a silver pick up truck traveling in the opposite direction crossed over the center line and smashed into the PT Cruiser head-on.

The woman sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the silver truck, a 28-year-old man from Louisiana did not sustain any injuries and was arrested for Driving while intoxicated.

W. Rt. 897 was closed for over 45minutes while the roadway was cleared and the investigation is ongoing.