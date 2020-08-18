Drunk, drugged driver jailed up to 10 years for crash that killed Conestoga man

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Conestoga man will serve up to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal vehicle crash last year when he was speeding while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Abraham Smith, 34, pleaded guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court to vehicular homicide while DUI and numerous related charges regarding the Feb. 24, 2019, crash on Safe Harbor Road in Manor Township.

Smith will serve four and a half to 10 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement. Smith was intoxicated when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Mazda sedan. The driver of the sedan – 24-year-old Ian Gingerich, of Conestoga – was killed.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Gingerich’s family members and about a dozen friends attended the hearing on Friday and expressed forgiveness. A few days prior to the hearing, the family accepted a phone call from Smith, who expressed remorse for his actions.

After the crash, Smith told Manor Township police he had been drinking at a relative’s house. Police also found a can of beer near Smith’s Chevy Camaro.

Police determined the Camaro was traveling 79 mph at the time of impact with the Mazda. Blood tests revealed Smith’s blood-alcohol level was .127 percent, along with components of marijuana and cocaine.

Smith’s driving privileges will be suspended for eight years upon his release from prison.

