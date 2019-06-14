DUI driver crashed with child in car, police say

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she crashed with a 3-year-old child in her car, police said.

Lea M. Waltz, 34, of Stevens, is charged endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and careless driving.

Ephrata police said Waltz was under the influence of controlled substances including amphetamine and cocaine when she crashed into a stone wall in the 200 block of North King Street, in West Cocalico Township, on April 5.

She was arraigned before a district judge on Thursday and placed in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $20,000 cash bail.