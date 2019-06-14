Lancaster

DUI driver crashed with child in car, police say

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:31 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:31 AM EDT

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Lancaster County woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she crashed with a 3-year-old child in her car, police said.

Lea M. Waltz, 34, of Stevens, is charged endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and careless driving.

Ephrata police said Waltz was under the influence of controlled substances including amphetamine and cocaine when she crashed into a stone wall in the 200 block of North King Street, in West Cocalico Township, on April 5.

She was arraigned before a district judge on Thursday and placed in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $20,000 cash bail.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Bill makes clear that school security guards can carry firearms
Bill makes clear that school security guards can carry firearms

Bill makes clear that school security guards can carry firearms

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local