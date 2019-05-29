DUI driver had 2 children in car, police say

Lindsey M. Cox

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Cleona woman is charged with endangering the welfare of her two young children after she tried to drive while she was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Lindsey M. Cox, 27, is additionally charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license. The suspension is due to a previous DUI conviction.

Lititz police said officers were called to the 300 block of West Lemon Street on Tuesday for a report of drunkenness in progress. The officers discovered that Cox was stopped by security after she attempted to drive away with her children.

Officers later discovered she was under the influence. The children, ages 3 and 11 months, were taken into police custody and later released to their father.

Cox was transported to the police station for a breath test, which she refused, police said.

She was released and will be summoned to appear in court.