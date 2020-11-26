DUI patrols planned in Lancaster County for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County police are ramping up DUI enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, notoriously the most popular drinking period of the year.

Last year in Pennsylvania, there were more alcohol-related vehicle crashes over Thanksgiving than any other holiday period, according to the Pa. DUI Association.

Mobile officers will be observing the roads, targeting signs of impaired of impaired driving on Thanksgiving and the ensuing weekend.

The Lancaster County DUI Task Force is conducting the operations in conjunction with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Drug Recognition Experts (DREs) – police investigators trained to detect drivers impaired by drugs – will be available as part of the enforcement plan.

Our office encourages anyone planning to drink alcohol over the holiday to have a sober driver plan. Arrange that with a friend, relative or taxi/rideshare service.