Dunkin’ to open Columbia restaurant with free coffee for a year

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Dunkin’ will celebrate the grand opening of its new restaurant in Columbia this weekend with free coffee for its first guests.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dunkin’ will offer the first 100 guests free coffee for a year.

Additionally, guests will receive a free Dunkin’ travel mug for $1.49 medium hot coffee or iced coffee refills through May 2.

The restaurant at 3929 Columbia Avenue features Dunkin’s new modern design, including a cold beverage tap system and digital kiosks.

