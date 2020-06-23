Dutch Apple Dinner Theater plans to reopen in July

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Apple Dinner Theater will reopen its doors next month after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dutch Apple will have reduced capacity and tabled will be spread out.

“We’re going to take all the precautions we need in order to bring entertainment back to our community,” said David Prather, President of Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. “We want you to know that when we open our doors, it will be safe for both employees and guests.”

Guests will also have their temperature checked before entering.

The theater will open with Clue the Musical on July 17.

Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 717-898-1900, ordering online at DutchApple.com or by stopping at the box office at

510 Centerville Road in Lancaster.

