Dutch Apple Dinner Theater reopens today

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Apple Dinner Theater will reopen its doors Friday, July 17, after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater will open with “Clue: The Musical.”

Things will look a little different, the seating capacity will be reduced with more space between all the tables.

Patrons will also have to undergo a temperature check.

“We’re going to take all the precautions we need in order to bring entertainment back to our community,” said David Prather, President of Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. “We want you to know that when we open our doors, it will be safe for both employees and guests.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 717-898-1900, ordering online at DutchApple.com or by stopping at the box office at 510 Centerville Road in Lancaster.

