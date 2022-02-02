Dutch Wonderland and Cartoon Network Hotel hiring for upcoming season

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel are preparing for a busy spring season with a hiring campaign in February to help find 500 employees.

Dutch Wonderland, known as the Kingdom for Kids, is looking for part-time and full-time workers for all positions including rides, food service, security, EMTs, housekeeping and more with rates up to $12.50 per hour. Perks include complimentary tickets and team member events.

“Dutch Wonderland is gearing up for its longest season since 2019 and we are currently searching for team members that are ready to help us make 2022 our best year yet,” says General Manager James Paulding. “Both properties are offering more than ever before to team members including great pay rates and unique perks such as in-park and hotel discounts.”

Its sister property the Cartoon Network Hotel is also searching for immediate hires for up to $16 per hour. They’re offering positions in serving, cooking, lifeguarding, housekeeping and more.

They’ll be hosting a fair in mid-February but encourage prospective employees to apply online, which is now available. You can see more at the Dutch Wonderland and Cartoon Network Hotel websites.