Dutch Wonderland and Cartoon Network Hotel in Lancaster hosting job fair

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a job fair for people who want to work with kids, families, and tourists.

Dutch Wonderland and the neighboring Cartoon Network Hotel are looking to add 100 employees for the fall months. New hires for Dutch Wonderland will start at $12 an hour. The hotel is looking for bartenders and cooks with rates up to $15 an hour.

“At Dutch Wonderland, we have our happy hauntings event coming up in October, and then here also at the hotel, we have lots of great games, activities, seasonal food and beverages, and more. We want to provide our guests the best possible experience so we’re bolstering our team right now to make sure that happens,” Director of Marketing, Jeff Eisenberg said.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The job fair is happening until 7 p.m. tonight at the Cartoon Network Hotel.