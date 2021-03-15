Dutch Wonderland announces hiring push for summer 2021

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Calling all teens, college students, teachers and other professionals seeking part- or full-time employment for summer 2021.

On Monday, Dutch Wonderland announced its amusement park will begin its 2021 season on Saturday, May 15. As a result, Amusement Today’s reigning “Best Family Park” in Lancaster County is looking to hire more than 350 seasonal employees before opening day.

Available positions include food and beverage placement, ride operations, guest services, campground operations and more. Eligible individuals must be ages 14 and older at the time of application and have the option of interviewing in-person or virtually by video call or phone.

Additionally, the positions offer shift flexibility, free admission to other nearby attractions, and the opportunity to advance into supervisory roles.

The Cartoon Network Hotel in Lancaster County is also hiring seasonal employees this season. “Jobs are available for servers, cooks, baristas and bartenders, along with housekeeping and guest services,” Dutch Wonderland and Palace Entertainment stated in a release.

Eligible applicants must be 16 years and older to work at the Cartoon Network Hotel.

Applications are available online at Dutch Wonderland’s job page.