Dutch Wonderland boosts pay rates during preseason hiring push

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With their summer season beginning on May 15, Dutch Wonderland announced increased pay rates for Midstate job-seekers during its final preseason hiring push.

Individuals hired by Dutch Wonderland can make up to $12.50-per-hour, as well as additional park perks — a $3/hour increase in the park’s past wages.

On March 15, Dutch Wonderland announced park management was looking to hire 350 new employees before opening day. The Lancaster County amusement park is now looking for 200 additional employees.

Dutch Wonderland officials also announced a preseason hiring incentive: New and returning seasonal employees will receive a 2021 Basic Season Pass for themselves and three immediate family members — if the individual completes the hiring process by May 17.

“Our team is our greatest asset, and we can’t wait to get them back to work producing great

memories,” Dutch Wonderland General Manager James Paulding said.

Positions are available in all departments, but the park’s primary focus is on Ride Operators.

Those interested can apply on Dutch Wonderland’s Employment page or the Cartoon Network Hotel job page.