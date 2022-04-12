LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Those who visit Dutch Wonderland this upcoming season will need to remember their credit, debit, prepaid cards, or a secure mobile form of payment as the park goes cashless.

The new payment system will go into effect on the park’s opening day on April 16. According to the release, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will all be accepted. Plus, those who prefer cash can use the Cash to Card kiosks to convert their bills into prepaid cards.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

“Becoming a cashless park will provide guests with a better and safer experience throughout their entire day here at the Kingdom for Kids,” said General Manager James Paulding. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash to Card Kiosks throughout the park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”

Hersheypark will also be cashless for the remainder of the season, which began April 2 for Springtime in the Park. To learn more about Dutch Wonderland’s shift to cashless, click here.