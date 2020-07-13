Dutch Wonderland opens this week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park is opening this week.

The park is open Tuesday, July 14 for season pass holders and Saturday, July 18 for all guests.

The number of guests allowed inside will be limited so guests must make a reservation online.

Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Social distancing measures will also be in place throughout the park and every guest will have their temperature taken before entering.

Given the disruptions and continuing adaptations this summer, some attractions may open later than July 18, or not open at all this year.

For more information on Dutch Wonderland’s plans for this summer, including the health and safety measures and how to plan a visit, visit dutchwonderland.com/summer2020.

