Dutch Wonderland postponing opening day

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland says for the safety of team members and guests, they’re following guidelines set forth by federal, state and local government officials and pushing back the opening date.

Dutch Wonderland shut down preseason preparations and says they won’t be ready to open the park as planned on May 2.

They say it is too soon to confidently provide an opening date but they remain committed to opening Dutch Wonderland this summer.

To season pass holders, Dutch Wonderland will automatically extend 2020 Season Passes through the end of June 2021. This will come at no cost and requires no action.

For more information and updates visit dutchwonderland.com.