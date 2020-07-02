Dutch Wonderland set to open for all guests July 18

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park will begin its Summer Season for all guests on Saturday, July 18.

Season passholders can go to the park Tuesday, July 14 for a four-day early access invitation.

Guests will need to RSVP for the day they plan to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or Season Pass. The park will only sell tickets and season passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available this summer.

The park will be implementing strengthened sanitation procedures and new safety measures for the health of all team members and guests.

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen in this new environment,” said General Manager Laura Charles. “We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Dutch Wonderland.”

Facial coverings will be required for all team members and guests, except children younger than three years of age. Guests will be required to remove their masks on water attractions in Duke’s Lagoon.

All guests and team members will be required to have their temperature checked before entering Dutch Wonderland.

“We will serve our Guests safely and effectively by limiting capacity, verifying all entrants do not have a temperature of 100.4° F or higher and are wearing proper facial coverings, and following the CDC’s recommendations on cleaning, social distancing and sanitizing,” said Charles. “As a premiere destination for family fun, we have the space to effectively distance our visitors and provide the good, clean fun that Dutch Wonderland has been known for over the past six decades.”

Given the disruptions and continuing adaptations this summer, some attractions may open later than July 18, or not open at all this year.

For more information on Dutch Wonderland’s plans for this summer, including the health and safety measures and how to plan a visit, visit dutchwonderland.com/summer2020.

