Dutch Wonderland to close on Tuesdays, Wednesdays

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the summer season.

Dutch Wonderland said in a statement:

Every day we continue to learn about how the effects of COVID-19 impact the park. Like many businesses, we need to adapt, and this includes changes to our operating calendar. Starting next week , Dutch Wonderland will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the 2020 summer season. We apologize for any inconvenience this change causes. Our goal is to provide a clean, safe, and fun time for all. This update to our operating calendar will allow us to offer a better overall experience as we adapt to this new environment together. As always we thank you for your understanding and patronage. Dutch Wonderland Management Team

The number of guests allowed inside will be limited so guests must make a reservation online.

Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Social distancing measures will also be in place throughout the park and every guest will have their temperature taken before entering.

For more information on Dutch Wonderland’s plans for this summer, including the health and safety measures and how to plan a visit, visit dutchwonderland.com/summer2020.

