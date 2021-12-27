Dutch Wonderland to hold New Year’s Eve party

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time, Dutch Wonderland is hosting a New Year’s Eve party.

The Lancaster County amusement park is open all this week for “Dutch Winter Wonderland.” On Friday, Dec. 31, the park will ring 2022, at a special time for kids and their parents.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“This year, we’re actually going to be open for the first time ever on New Year’s Eve, and we are going to be hosting a kid’s new years eve party. It kicks off at 3:30. It’ll be some activities, giveaways, and then at four, we watch the diamond drop. Duke will get to boogie with all his royal guests as well!” Marketing Manager Nate King said.

The New Year’s Eve event is included with park admission.