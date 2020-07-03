Live Now
Dutch Wonderland to open mid-July

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland will open later this month. Season pass holders can go to the park on July 14 through the 17th. It opens for everyone else on July 18.

Guests are required to wear masks and the number of people allowed in will be limited and guests are asked to make reservations online. Before guests enter the park-temperatures will be taken.

