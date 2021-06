LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland will now be open every day starting this Thursday, June 24, and last through the end of August. However, it now needs more employees.

On Wednesday, June 23, the amusement park will be hosting a job fair. The fair will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cartoon Network Hotel, which is also hiring.

Hourly pay rates for moth the park and hotel are up $3 this year and you could make up to $17 an hour.