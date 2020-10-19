Early voting more like ‘mail-in voting without the mailman’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A record number of voters are casting their ballots early this year, but the concept of early in-person voting may be misleading. Lancaster County Board of Elections Chief Clerk Randall Wenger says to think of it more like “mail-in balloting without the mailman.”

Votes PA explains that voters can take part in an “all-in-one” early voting process, which means “you can request, receive, mark and cast your mail-in or absentee ballot all in one visit to your county election office.”

Voters who have already received their mail-in or absentee ballots can also fill them out and drop them off in person at their local election offices. When dropping off a ballot in person, it must be dropped off at “a location in the county that issued your mail ballot,” notes Votes PA.

For people concerned about making mistakes when casting mail-in or absentee ballots, dropping them off in person may help. “I’ve been asked numerous questions by folks today verifying that they’ve done it right,” says Wenger.

Mail-in and absentee ballots that are dropped off in person early are not opened until the morning of Election Day, Wenger explains.

Early in-person voting — or “mail-in balloting without the mailman” — is ongoing in Pennsylvania. Applications for mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Ballots can then be dropped off in person until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

