East Cocalico Township Police now equipped with body cameras

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday the East Cocalico Township Police Department announced their officers will be wearing body cameras while on patrol and have in-car video cameras in their patrol vehicles.

Body worn cameras will allow officers to document interactions and incidents and obtain evidence during investigations.

Video footage will be reviews the debrief critical incidents and used as a training tool.

According to the department the use of cameras will increase transparency while providing an opportunity to capture the work that the police officers do on a daily basis.

The family of the late Officer Brennan Lied donated a generous amount of money to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

In honor of Officer Lied the department used the money to purchase body cameras because Brennan was interested in technology used for policing, as well as protecting the community he served.