East Earl man gets decades in prison for sexual abuse of 4 girls

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been ordered to serve at least 38 years in prison for years of sexual abuse of four pre-teenage girls.

David S. Smucker, 75, of East Earl, was sentenced Friday to 38 to 76 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last month to 20 felonies, including rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

The district attorney’s office said the girls were abused between 2014 and 2018 at Smucker’s home and at other locations. Some of the children said they were abused every time they were at Smucker’s house.

Authorities said the abuse inflicted permanent trauma on the victims who now struggle with instinctual sexually deviant behaviors.

A caseworker for Lancaster County Children and Youth Services testified that the girls have acted out sexually with relatives, classmates, and customers at a farm where they previously lived.

As a result, the girls have been separated from their families and peers and placed in separate homes where alarms are installed on their bedroom doors and windows. They cannot attend church, are home-schooled, and cannot see each other or other relatives, the caseworker told the court.

“They don’t want to be doing this, but it’s almost instinct for them,” caseworker Lauren Grimm testified. “They don’t know how to stop.”

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker acknowledged the number of years in the sentence is somewhat symbolic, considering Smucker’s age, but said he had to consider Smucker’s “evil” behavior.