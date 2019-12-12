East Earl man pleads to sexual abuse of 4 girls

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has pleaded no contest to charges he sexually abused four pre-teen girls.

David Stoltzfus Smucker, 75, of East Earl, pleaded Thursday to 20 felonies, including rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

The district attorney’s office said the girls were abused between 2014 and 2018 at Smucker’s home and at other locations. Some of the children said they were abused every time they were at Smucker’s house.

Smucker told the victims to keep the contact “secret,” authorities said. The abuse was reported to Lancaster County Children and Youth last year.

Smucker will be sentenced after a background investigation is completed in a couple of months.