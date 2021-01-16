East Earl Twp. man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An East Earl Township man is charged with sexual abuse of children and five additional charges, according to the East Earl Township Police Department.

Kenneth Schmidt, 43, is accused of possessing child pornography, criminal solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, corruption of minors and identity theft.

Schmidt allegedly used various social media and internet platforms to “sext” multiple underage females who believed they were communicating with a teenager named “Ben.”

It is alleged that Schmidt displayed profile photos of a young man in order to convince his victims to send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves.

Schmidt is currently in Lancaster County Prison awaiting trial on separate child pornography charges.