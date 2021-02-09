East Hempfield emergency personnel respond to structure fire in Landisville

EAST HEMPFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday morning around 3:45 a.m., police and fire personnel in East Hempfield responded to a fire alarm on the 300 block of Main Street in Landisville, Lancaster County.

According to the East Hempfield Police Department, emergency personnel discovered a fire in a building that contains a restaurant on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors.

While the building has extensive damage caused by the fire, all residents were safely evacuated.

The Pa. State Police Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Lancaster County law enforcement, “Main Street between Church Street and Camp Meeting Road was closed for an extended period as a result of the incident,” but has since been cleared.