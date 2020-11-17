East Hempfield Police investigate Rt. 283 West wrong-way driver accident

EAST HEMPFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday morning, East Hempfield and Manheim Township police departments were dispatched to Rt. 283 West in Rapho Township where six vehicles were involved in an accident caused by a woman driving in the wrong direction.

The accident occurred between the Esbenshade Road and Spooky Nook Road exits when an Elizabethtown female was driving eastbound in the westbound lane.

According to the police report released by East Hempfield PD, “Preliminary investigation indicated that the wrong-way vehicle, operated by a female from Elizabethtown, was struck by a westbound vehicle. The westbound vehicle was traveling in the passing lane and was forced to swerve into the right westbound lane, striking a vehicle in that lane.” Three additional vehicles traveling behind the westbound vehicle were caught up in the chain-reaction crash.

The woman driving in the wrong direction was transported to the hospital following the accident for a medical condition that may have contributed to the crash. However, no injuries were reported regarding the other motorists involved.

Rt. 283 West was briefly closed as a result of the incident but has since reopened.

The accident is still under investigation.