East Hempfield Twp Police identify victim in Route 30 fatal crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday evening, East Hempfield Township Police investigated a fatal crash along Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. The local police force stated that a sedan struck the side of a tractor-trailer, which resulted in the sedan driver sustaining injuries and later passing away.

On Thursday East Hempfield Township provided more details regarding the identities of the drivers involved in the accident.

The department reported that 65-year-old Robert L. Sponaugle, of Glen Burnie, Md., was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer driven by Charles Gaither, Jr., of Hanover.

Sponaugle was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gaither did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

East Hempfield Township Police is still investigating the cause of the crash.