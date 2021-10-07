East Lampeter police searching for Famous Footwear shoplifters, asks for public help

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two females exited Famous Footwear in the Tanger Outlets concealing multiple pairs of shoes valued at over $300. The two fled the scene without paying.

As described in the police report, one woman wore a tank top with a tattoo on her upper chest. The second suspect wore glasses and has a tattoo on her left forearm.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the theft or is familiar with the suspects is asked to contact the police department.