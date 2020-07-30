East Lampeter police searching for man accused of killing two people, setting their bodies on fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The search is on for a man accused of killing two people, then setting their bodies on fire in Lancaster County.

Although their bodies haven’t been officially identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, police believe the victims are Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres.

On Wednesday, dozens of broken hearts found solace in the place where police believe Rivera and Morales-Torres took their last breath — the home of their suspected killer, 36-year-old Ezequiel “Zeke” Almodovar.

Police said Almodovar is considered armed and dangerous, and court documents back that up.

Documents show that Rivera and Morales-Torres were reported missing on Monday by a woman who was close to both victims. She said neither men were picking up their phone.

Police said another woman who knew the victims went searching for them at Almodovar’s home on Monday night just before 10 p.m. — hours after the victims were last heard from or seen.

Documents show when she arrived at Almodovar’s home, she saw him kneeling by Morales-Torres’ truck with what appeared to be two blood stains on his shirt.

She also told police that she saw another man in Almodovar’s driveway who was dressed in all black and ran when he saw her. As she was leaving Almodovar’s home, she said she shined her lights onto him and then he yelled at her and said he hadn’t seen Rivera, even though he was leaning by the truck of Morales-Torres.

About an hour later, that woman told police she tried to call Almodovar ten times after driving by and seeing that Morales-Torres’ truck was no longer in the driveway. She said it went to voicemail each time.

The next day, documents show the two women returned to the home, where they found a shell casing in the grass.

After getting a search warrant, police said they found bloody blankets, towels, and shell casings inside Almodovar’s home.

The burned bodies were found in the bed of Morales-Torres’ truck around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported vehicle fire.

Autopsies are expected later this week.

If you have any information on Almodovar’s whereabouts, please contact police at 717-291-4676 or here.