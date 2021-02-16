East Lampeter Township PD arrest New York man on multiple sex offense charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Feb. 13, East Lampeter Township Police Department arrested Mirza Ahmed, 28, from Queens, N.Y., at a motel on Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster County on sex offense charges involving a minor.

According to East Lampeter Police, “this arrest came after an extensive investigation in which Ahmed is accused of having indecent sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 years old, as well as the recording and sharing of sexually explicit digital images involving a child.”

Additionally, Ahmed allegedly traveled from New York after being in contact with a 13-year-old female victim and meeting her in Columbia, Lancaster County. According to police, Ahmed traveled to the Midstate on two separate occasions to meet the victim.

“Ahmed may have had contact with other minors online and/or in-person,” East Lampeter Police said in a written statement.

According to police, Ahmed was charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and additional counts of sex-offense-related charges.

Anyone that has been in contact with Ahmed or has additional information regarding the investigation, please contact East Lampeter Township Police Department.