East Lampeter Township PD ‘tossing the razors’ for No-Shave November, ask for your support

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers from the East Lampeter Township Police Department are “tossing the razors” for their annual ‘No-Shave November’ fundraising campaign. The department says If their goal of $1,000 is reached by November 30, Officers will be allowed to keep their beards through the end of December.

In a press release, the department wrote, “It is our hope that one day cancer will be eradicated; however, until then our Officers stand with our community to do our part in helping to fund research, prevention, treatments and cures for all forms of cancer.”

Officers add that even if you don’t have a beard, can’t grow a beard, don’t like wearing a beard or your job won’t allow a beard, you can still support someone who can. Interested donors can learn more on the department’s CRIMEWATCH page by clicking here.